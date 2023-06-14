Two St Helens teenagers named in England squad

Katie Mottershead and Megan Williams have both been handed the chance to impress.

St Helens back rower Megan Williams. Image: St Helens

Two St Helens teenagers have been included in the England Women’s Rugby League 19-strong Knights’ squad named by head coach Stuart Barrow on Tuesday ahead of a first training session on Saturday, July 1.

They are hooker/half back Katie Mottershead (19) and 17-year-old Whiston-born back rower Megan Williams - both of whom are hoping to pave a way into the senior England set up and, with an autumn international at Headingley Stadium now confirmed, those selected will have the chance to play their way into the squad to face Wales in November.

Barrow said: ‘’The England Women Knights is a really important part of the international pathway and it gives some of our younger players, who are knocking on the door, a chance to push into the senior squad.

‘’With our autumn international confirmed, these players now have a real opportunity to display the quality I know they all possess and earn themselves a place in the team to face Wales.

‘’With the Betfred Women’s Super League still in its early stages, there is still plenty of opportunity for more players to be added to the Knights as the season progresses.’’

England Women return to action this autumn against Wales at Headingley Stadium on Saturday, November 4 - part of an international double header also featuring the third test match of the men’s series against Tonga.

England Women Knights squad: