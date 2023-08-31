Register
Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens: Tommy Makinson one try from milestone

The Super League rivals meet at Belle Vue on Sunday, September 3.

By John Yates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:13 BST
St Helens player Tommy Makinson dives in the corner for a try. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesSt Helens player Tommy Makinson dives in the corner for a try. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
St Helens have won their last five away meetings with Wakefield, including a 2020 fixture at Headingley.

Trinity’s last home victory against the Saints was 24-20 on April 15, 2018, and it would be a surprise if the relegation-threatened Yorkshiremen turned the tables on the defending champions.

Heading into the clash, Saints winger Tommy Makinson needs one try to draw level with former team-mate, Leon Pryce, in joint eighth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

Last 10 meetings:

  • St Helens 38, Wakefield 0 (SLR7, 31/3/23)
  • St Helens 18, Wakefield 34 (SLR26, 29/8/22)
  • Wakefield 12, St Helens 13 (aet) (SLR20, 24/7/22)
  • St Helens 20, Wakefield 4 (SLR3, 25/2/22)
  • Wakefield 14, St Helens 30 (SLR14, 9/7/21)
  • St Helens 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR3, 16/4/21)
  • St Helens 48, Wakefield 6 (SLR9, 15/10/20)
  • Wakefield 16, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 9/10/20)
  • St Helens 26, Wakefield 6 (SLR24, 2/8/19)
  • St Helens 48, Wakefield 10 (CCQF, 1/6/19)

Super League summary

  • Wakefield won 10
  • St Helens won 46
  • Wakefield highest score: 41-22 (h, 2004 and also widest margin)
  • St Helens highest score: 64-16 (h, 2005). Widest margin: 60-4, h, 2005). 
