St Helens player Tommy Makinson dives in the corner for a try. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

St Helens have won their last five away meetings with Wakefield, including a 2020 fixture at Headingley.

Trinity’s last home victory against the Saints was 24-20 on April 15, 2018, and it would be a surprise if the relegation-threatened Yorkshiremen turned the tables on the defending champions.

Heading into the clash, Saints winger Tommy Makinson needs one try to draw level with former team-mate, Leon Pryce, in joint eighth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 38, Wakefield 0 (SLR7, 31/3/23)

St Helens 18, Wakefield 34 (SLR26, 29/8/22)

Wakefield 12, St Helens 13 (aet) (SLR20, 24/7/22)

St Helens 20, Wakefield 4 (SLR3, 25/2/22)

Wakefield 14, St Helens 30 (SLR14, 9/7/21)

St Helens 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR3, 16/4/21)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 6 (SLR9, 15/10/20)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 9/10/20)

St Helens 26, Wakefield 6 (SLR24, 2/8/19)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 10 (CCQF, 1/6/19)

Super League summary