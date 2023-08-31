Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens: Tommy Makinson one try from milestone
The Super League rivals meet at Belle Vue on Sunday, September 3.
St Helens have won their last five away meetings with Wakefield, including a 2020 fixture at Headingley.
Trinity’s last home victory against the Saints was 24-20 on April 15, 2018, and it would be a surprise if the relegation-threatened Yorkshiremen turned the tables on the defending champions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heading into the clash, Saints winger Tommy Makinson needs one try to draw level with former team-mate, Leon Pryce, in joint eighth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.
Last 10 meetings:
- St Helens 38, Wakefield 0 (SLR7, 31/3/23)
- St Helens 18, Wakefield 34 (SLR26, 29/8/22)
- Wakefield 12, St Helens 13 (aet) (SLR20, 24/7/22)
- St Helens 20, Wakefield 4 (SLR3, 25/2/22)
- Wakefield 14, St Helens 30 (SLR14, 9/7/21)
- St Helens 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR3, 16/4/21)
- St Helens 48, Wakefield 6 (SLR9, 15/10/20)
- Wakefield 16, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 9/10/20)
- St Helens 26, Wakefield 6 (SLR24, 2/8/19)
- St Helens 48, Wakefield 10 (CCQF, 1/6/19)
Super League summary
- Wakefield won 10
- St Helens won 46
- Wakefield highest score: 41-22 (h, 2004 and also widest margin)
- St Helens highest score: 64-16 (h, 2005). Widest margin: 60-4, h, 2005).