Warrington, Castleford and Hull KR fined for crowd trouble at matches

Three Betred Super League clubs have been fined for breaches of the operational rules relating to fan misbehaviour in the 2022 season.
Castleford Tigers have been fined £5,000, of which £3,000 is suspended until the end of the 2024 season, following incidents in three away fixtures – at Hull KR on February 25, Huddersfield Giants on March 12 and a Challenge Cup tie at Leeds Rhinos on March 26.
The club’s efforts in tackling the misbehaviour of a small number of supporters, which included a violent incident at Hull KR and letting off flares at Leeds and Huddersfield, have been recognised.
Castleford have agreed to spend an additional £2,000 with a specific purpose of improving supporter behaviour.
Hull KR have been fined £2,000 – the activation of a suspended £2,000 fine imposed for an Operational Rules breach in the 2021 season relating to supporter misbehaviour – with a further £2,000 fine suspended until the end of the 2023 season, relating to their home game against Castleford on February 25.
Warrington Wolves have agreed to pay costs of £3,000 for the damage done to visiting supporters’ coaches after their home fixture against Castleford Tigers on February 17 – with an additional fine of £2,000 imposed for failing to adopt appropriate measures in controlling the behaviour of spectators.
The fine is suspended until the end of the 2023 season.