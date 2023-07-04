Register
Warrington Wolves suffer another blow ahead of St Helens clash

It is an extra problem for the Wolves already-depleted forward pack.

By John Yates
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Daryl PowellDaryl Powell
Daryl Powell

Warrington boss Daryl Powell will be without New Zealand-born powerhouse prop Sam Kaisiano for the Friday’s Super League encounter against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It is a further blow to the Wire who won eight league matches on the spin at the beginning of the new season but since then have experienced a huge dip in form.

Kaisiano was handed a one match ban by the RL disciplinary committee on Monday following an incident during the club’s home defeat to Leeds Rhinos in which the 32-year-old was found guilty of ‘using any part of his body forcefully to twist, bend, or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury.’

It is an extra problem for the Wolves already-depleted forward pack with James Harrison set to serve his second and final suspension this week following a hip-drop tackle against Castleford in round 16.

