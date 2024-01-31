Newly-appointed St Helens captain, Jonny Lomax, says the team will do 'everything [they] can to try and bring back silverware' to the town after pledging three more seasons at the club.

Officially announced as James Roby's replacement last week, Lomax signed a contract extension with Saints, running until the end of the 2026 season.

The 33-year-old has been at St Helens for fifteen seasons, making his senior-level debut back in 2009. Playing as a half back and full back, Lomax has made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring more than 130 tries.

Lomax said the new contract was a 'no-brainer', explaining: "The club means an awful lot to me and I’m proud to represent it. All I wanted to do was play for Saints when I was a kid, and I’ve achieved another dream in my career with the captaincy.”

Having been part of five Super League title winning teams, playing in four successive grand-finals, and being part of a Saints side that won the World Cup Challenge trophy in Australia, Lomax has a wealth of experience and says he hopes to do the role of captain 'justice"'

His first league game as captain will be against newly promoted side London Broncos, which will be available to watch on Sky Sports on February 16.

Speaking about what is means to be captain, Lomax said: “I’d love to walk out the team on a special occasion. Walking out the team at any time is special, but in the last few years in finals what (James Roby) has got to do must be a fantastic feeling. That’s what we want to do.

“Thank you for all the support that you’ve given. I think its important sometime for fans to realise that for all of us homegrown players, we were fans first. We want to make you all proud as well. We want to have good times and be together as one, our whole community, the team, and the club, because we want the same goal.

“We all want to be involved in winning silverware. I believe that we can all help each other in that regard. Get behind us and get excited. Thank you from me, but also as a team, we’ll do everything we can to try and bring back silverware to the town.”

Manager Paul Wellens, who was the club captain himself and played his entire career with Saints is delighted with the announcement. He said: “He has been an integral part of the club's recent success and for many years now has held and driven the very highest standard."

“As a Head Coach I don't feel I'm giving Jonny an opportunity. I very much feel like this is an opportunity earned by himself and I know that he will be immensely proud to lead the team in 2024. I feel confident that Jonny, with the support of his teammates, can drive the team on to further success in the future."

Eamonn McManus, chairman of St Helens, added: "Jonny has been a leading player for St Helens throughout his fifteen years in the First Team. No one is more committed or more dedicated to the club and to its continued success at the highest level.”