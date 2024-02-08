Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Super Bowl is a great watch, whether it's enjoying food and drinks with friends or focusing totally on the game. This year, it's rare Super Bowl rematch as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's taken the 49ers four years to make it back through the playoffs to earn a shot at redemption in Las Vegas following defeat in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls whilst the 49ers are seeking a first win since 1994.

The game will feature the best quarterback in the game in Patrick Mahomes, who will be looking to win his third Super Bowl. It kicks off at 11:30pm on Sunday 11 February and will be broadcast on ITV and Sky. But if you're looking for a more social atmosphere then try one of these pubs and bars in Liverpool.

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope & Anchor, Maryland Street, Liverpool

The Hope & Anchor is craft beer bar popular with students, known for its cheap food and drinks and plethora of TV screens it really is a good place to watch live sports. Students are advised to use their student ID’s for discounts on drinks, depending on the day.📍Maryland St, Liverpool L1 9DE ☎️ 0151 702 7911

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar

Mean Eyed Cat Bar Liverpool

Located on Seal Street, the MECB is offering you the chance to 'pre-book tables and score two house pints, a pizza to conquer those halftime cravings, and reserved seating for £10'. It's free entry.📍71a Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ☎️ 0151 458 6496

MOJO

Mojo, Hanover Street, Liverpool. Image: Mojo/Google

Located on Hanover Street, MOJO is very popular with students and young people. They are offering 20% off their Jack Daniel’s cocktail specials menu. You can secure a spot there with a £10 deposit per person. Just remember to book beforehand!📍51 Hanover St, Liverpool L1 3DN ☎️ 0113 360 4810

Yankees Sports Bar

Yankees sports bar

Located on Wood Street, Yankees Sports Bar is offering a number of deals for the big occasion, including a pint and a hot-dog for £6. Their Super Bowl Table bundle guarantees your booth and deal also comes with the following: 3x BIG GULP pints, 3x Hot Dogs, 3x Tray of pretzels and a round of FREE shots for you and your mates!” Or you can get their £10 ticket which allows you to get a ticket for table of up six people.📍18-22 Wood St, Liverpool L1 4AQ ☎️ 0151 351 6719

Camp and Furnace

Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace. Photo: Camp and Furnace

Located on Greenland Street they are offering £8 entry with giant screen and strobe lights, which will be great during the half time show. Its a large venue and will be showing it on a big screen.📍 67 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BY ☎️0151 708 2890

Dirty O’Sheas

Dirty O'Shea's Liverpool

Located on Seel Street, Dirty O’Sheas might be one of the most popular places to catch the big game. Offering cheap drinks with baby Guinness being just £1.50 as well as £6 venoms. They will also be open until 6am for a Super Bowl after party.📍57 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4FB ☎️ 0151 351 6711

McCooley's

In the heart of Concert Square, McCooley’s is a favourite with students.

Located on Concert Square, you can expect McCooley's to be a popular destination for students on Super Bowl night. There will be 'drinks packages and plenty of deals available' with commentary the whole night and it will be open until late. They are taking bookings my email or direct message.📍46-50 Wood St, Liverpool L1 4AQ ☎️ 0151 351 67081

Bierkeller

The Bierkeller is located in the heart of Liverpool ONE and as well as being huge inside, there is a lovely beer garden.

Bierkeller is going to be a popular destination, known for showing live sporting events as well as food and beer. They are offering two packages ahead of the big game. The standard package is a £20 deposit per person and with this you get reserved seating, the deposit is also redeemable on food and drinks. The £35 package gets you a reserved seat in Shooters Rack ‘n’ Roll sports bar, two beers on arrival and a meal voucher, with which you can get wings, bratwurst meal or pizza.📍6-8 Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 8LW ☎️ 0800 054 8179

Hooters

Hooters Liverpool.

Hooters will be one of the more expensive packages with tickets going for £50 per person. They are offering a Pitcher Of Hooters Beer Tex Mex Nachos 10 Wings or Veggie Burger. They are open from 90m with last entry being at 11:30. 📍New Zealand House, 18 Water St, Liverpool L2 8TD ☎️ 0151 242 6220

Punch Tarmey's Liverpool

Punch Tarmey's Liverpool