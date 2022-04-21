Why Joe Batchelor’s try for St Helens in Huddersfield will never be forgotten

Joe Batchelor's try was a crucial moment. (Picture: SWPix.com)
Joe Batchelor’s crucial second-half try in Saints’ 24-12 victory over the Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium on Easter Monday is one he will cherish for the remainder of his career.
It came on a ground where he and his brother, James, who plays for Wakefield Trinity, are season ticket holders of Championship side Huddersfield Town.
Both lads are passionate supporters and travel to matches if they don’t clash with their RL commitments.
Joe, who has already scored four tries this season, has had to work his socks off in training to establish himself as a first team regular and is now reaping the benefits - a point acknowledged by his head coach, Kristian Woolf, who says the former York City Knights forward is currently ‘playing at a great level.’