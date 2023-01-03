St Helens hero Michael Smith will play Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship 2023 final at Alexandra Palace in London on Tuesday.

Merseyside darting superstar Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith has secured his place in the World Darts Championship 2023 final. The St Helens resident will face the Netherland’s ‘Green Machine’ Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday (January 3).

Smith, who is set to compete in his third-ever Ally Pally final, advanced to the last two following a 6-2 victory over Gabriel Clemens on Monday (January 2). The 32-year-old averaged 101.85 and hit 19 180s to help him cruise past the German.

Advertisement

In the final, Smith’s opponent will be the familiar face of Michael van Gerwen, who he lost to in his first-ever World Darts Championship final in 2019. The Dutchman has been the best-performing player at Alexandra Palace this year, averaging 108.28 and hitting 9 180s in his 6-0 demolition of Dimitri van den Bergh yesterday.

It has been a tournament of upsets so far with defending World Champion Peter Wright facing an early exit due to a third round 6-1 defeat to Kim Huybrechts. Another former champ and one of the firm favourites in Gerwyn Price bizarrely adorned ear defenders as he suffered a jaw-dropping 5-1 exit in the quarter-finals.

But now attention is drawn to the World Darts Championship 2023 finalists. Merseysider Michael Smith is hoping it is third time’s a charm as he hopes to add to his Grand Slam of Darts triumph back in November.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Darts Championship 2023 final - from how to watch it on TV to how much the prize money the winning darter will take back home with them is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Darts Championship 2023 final betting odds

According to the bookies, Michael van Gerwen is the firm favourite to lift his fourth-ever World Darts Championship trophy. Bet365 has put the Dutchman at 3/10 to come out victorious at London’s Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night.

The chances of Bully Boy returning to Merseyside as not only World Darts Champion but also World Number One are slightly under that of Van Gerwen. Bet365 has Michael Smith at 5/2 to take the Sid Waddell trophy back to St Helens with him.

Advertisement

World Darts Championship 2023 final prize money

The winner of the World Darts Championship final will accrue a monster cheque of £500,000. The runner-up won’t be left empty handed either and will be awarded £200,000.

Advertisement

How to watch the World Darts Championship 2023 final on TV

Michael Smith will face off against Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship 2023 final on Tuesday January 3, 2023. The first to seven sets contest will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Darts and coverage will begin at 7.45pm - it can also be viewed via the Sky Go service too.

Advertisement

If you are not a Sky Sports customer or subscriber and wish to sign up in order to watch the final, the ‘Complete Sky Sports’ package costs an extra £25 on top of your monthly Sky subscription costs. Visit the Sky website for more details.

NOWTV also offers Sky Sports channels as part of its membership system. A one-off payment that grants you access to all the channels for 24 hours will cost £11.98 while if you opt for a monthly subscription, it will set you back £20 per month - visit the NOWTV website for further information.