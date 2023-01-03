The St Helens arrowsmith has a penchant for a certain programme on daytime TV.

Michael Smith will prepare for his third bid to lift the World Darts title at Alexandra Palace, London, on Tuesday night by watching episodes of one of his favourite TV programmes, Catchphrase!

Bully Boy, who beat Germany’s No.1 Gabriel Clemens 6-2 in Monday night’s semi-final, will face Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The St Helens ace of the oche said: “Before the final, I will lay in bed all day and watch episodes of Catchphrase. Every morning, I watch them - there is nothing else on the TV at that time.

“It’s my third world final in five years and I have to keep going.’’

Dutch opponent and three time world champion Van Gerwen said: “Bully Boy is not going to stop me - nobody will stop me. I feel good, comfortable, I am playing good darts and the crowd deserves a final like this.”

Smith doesn’t need reminding of his previous defeat in the 2019 final against Van Gerwen, but winning the Grand Slam a few weeks ago gave Bully Boy renewed confidence.

A cracking contest involving two high scoring players and in-form contestants is on the cards at 8pm tonight, with the victor becoming the new world number one.