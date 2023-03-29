The pair impressed Australian rugby league clubs during Saints’ World Club Challenge win against Penrith Panthers.

St Helens’ Jack Welsby in action for England. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Success breeds success and nobody knows this better than St Helens - the most dominant force in Super League over the past few years.

But sometimes it can give clubs, like Saints, an unwanted headache when they know that mega rich NRL outfits are waiting in the wings to snap up young talent in an age where money talks in sport.

Top of their list seems to be 22-year-old Jack Welsby and 21-year-old Lewis Dodd following their match-winning displays in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in February, with the latter’s recent decision to join Australia-based SFX Sports Group a big hint about his future plans, according to Sydney Herald reporter Danny Weidler.

Both Welsby and Dodd are still under contract at St Helens,who have made it clear they will fight tooth and nail to keep them out of Aussie hands.

It will be a tough task, depending on the loyalty of the players, but at this moment in time I expect both to honour existing contracts and then sit down with their families and representatives to thrash out their futures.

They are young enough now to rundown their existing contracts and then if they want to test the waters Down Under take the plunge with a few more years of experience under their belts.

Obviously, head coach Paul Wellens will want to hold on to two of his prize assets as long as he can, even though he says it is a privilege that clubs in Australia would like to engage players from the Betfred Super League because it means ‘we’re doing something right’.

But, quite rightly, he also believes the Super League needs to create an environment where players want to stay in this country and remain part of the sport.

The head coach said: "I don’t know the individual ambitions of every single person in our squad but what I do know is to a man they are all extremely happy pulling on a Saints’ shirt. As they showed when travelling to Australia and defeating Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge."

It certainly rattled the Aussies!

⭕ There is light at the end of a dark tunnel for injury-jinxed Matty Foster. The second row forward made his first team debut off the bench against Salford Red Devils in October 2021 - and has not played a senior game since due to injury.

But head coach Paul Wellens revealed on Tuesday that the 21-year-old had been involved in a 13 v 13 on field training session - much to the delight of everyone at the club.