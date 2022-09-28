His job is a labour of love, which started to blossom when he was in charge of the youth set up.

One man, who doesn’t get the credit he deserves for Saints’ phenomenal rise to the top of the Rugby League tree during the past two decades, is long-serving Mike Rush.

He has risen through the ranks at the club and currently holds the prestigious role of chief executive.

St Helens celebrate their 2022 Super League title success. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It would also be fair to say that he looks on his job as a labour of love, which started to blossom when he was in charge of the youth set up.

Computers were only in their infancy at the time and there was no other option than to hand-write team sheets and pin them on the office wall.

But looking back now I believe that was the era the club started a genuine youth policy and have never wavered from that course since.

Rush was one of the prime movers and as chairman Eamonn McManus said of his elevation to chief executive: “Mike has extensive relevant experience in every area of the club’s operations and is ideally suited and qualified for the job.“