Yates’ verdict: One man doesn’t get the credit he deserves for St Helens’ rise to the top
His job is a labour of love, which started to blossom when he was in charge of the youth set up.
One man, who doesn’t get the credit he deserves for Saints’ phenomenal rise to the top of the Rugby League tree during the past two decades, is long-serving Mike Rush.
He has risen through the ranks at the club and currently holds the prestigious role of chief executive.
It would also be fair to say that he looks on his job as a labour of love, which started to blossom when he was in charge of the youth set up.
Computers were only in their infancy at the time and there was no other option than to hand-write team sheets and pin them on the office wall.
But looking back now I believe that was the era the club started a genuine youth policy and have never wavered from that course since.
Rush was one of the prime movers and as chairman Eamonn McManus said of his elevation to chief executive: “Mike has extensive relevant experience in every area of the club’s operations and is ideally suited and qualified for the job.“
His loyalty and talent are undoubted and he’s totally committed to the success of the club as one of the world’s leading Rugby League outfits.