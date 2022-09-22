The versatile 21 year old won the award for the second successive year.

Jack Welsby was crowned as the winner of the Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year award for the second successive time at the ceremony in Headingley this week.

The versatile Saints’ player, who made his debut in the final league match of the 2018 season, has since scored 39 tries, including a dramatic last-gasp touchdown in the 2020 Grand Final against Wigan Warriors at Hull.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Welsby. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Welsby, 21, said after receiving his accolade: "It’s a real honour to be receiving this award. There is so much young talent coming through Super League, so, to be crowned the winner for the second successive year is an honour for me.

“I was also privileged to be nominated for the Betfred Man of Steel award, but I would swap all personal honours for another Grand Final winners’ ring.

“It is going to be a packed out Old Trafford and I am really looking forward to it. As a kid this is all you want to do – play in big games and I am thankful I will hopefully get the opportunity to do that for a third year running!”

Betfred Super League award winners