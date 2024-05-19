Airline Jet2 adds more new flights from Liverpool Airport for 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers searching for some early summer sun can jet to three European destinations.

Airline and holiday company Jet2 have added more flights to three European destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for holidaymakers seeking some early summer sunshine in 2025.

Less than a month after celebrating their first ever flight from Liverpool, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have brought forward the start of their brand-new route to Spanish hotspot Malaga, as well as flights to Balearic Island Majorca and Turkey’s Dalaman ahead of summer next year. Departures to all three destinations from Speke will now commence in March 2025.

The move is part of a wider UK push by Jet2 to make more than 35,000 additional seats available to eight destinations - Malaga, Costa de Almeria, Majorca, Dalaman, Lesvos, Skiathos, Split and Dubrovnik - from bases in Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted.

The additional flights from Liverpool Airport going on sale are:

Malaga - introduction of three weekly services (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from the start of March, bringing forward the start of this brand-new route by a month.

- introduction of three weekly services (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from the start of March, bringing forward the start of this brand-new route by a month. Majorca - introduction of three weekly services (Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays) from the start of March, bringing the summer programme forward by a month.

- introduction of three weekly services (Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays) from the start of March, bringing the summer programme forward by a month. Dalaman - season to start from 14th March 2025 onwards, with earlier flights going on sale this month.