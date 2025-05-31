Hamilton Square train fault causes disruptions on Wirral line - Full list of services affected
Discover which Wirral line services are facing cancellations and alterations following a train fault.
Due to a train fault at Hamilton Square, some services on the Wirral line are facing cancellations or alterations.
The following services have been impacted:
- 13:01 Chester - Liverpool will terminate at Birkenhead Central.
- 13:36 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Cancelled from Hamilton Square. Expected to continue from Birkenhead Central from 2pm.
- 13:44 Liverpool - Chester will start at Birkenhead Central.
- 13:51 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Delayed by around 2 minutes at Hamilton Square.
- 13:49 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Cancelled from Hamilton Square. Expected to continue from Birkenhead Central from 14:01pm.
- 14:05 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Delayed by around 2 minutes at Hamilton Square.
Disruptions are expected until 1.30pm. For the latest updates, click here.
