Hamilton Square train fault causes disruptions on Wirral line - Full list of services affected

By Adriana Amor
Published 31st May 2025, 13:28 BST

Discover which Wirral line services are facing cancellations and alterations following a train fault.

Due to a train fault at Hamilton Square, some services on the Wirral line are facing cancellations or alterations.

The following services have been impacted:

  • 13:01 Chester - Liverpool will terminate at Birkenhead Central.
  • 13:36 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Cancelled from Hamilton Square. Expected to continue from Birkenhead Central from 2pm.
  • 13:44 Liverpool - Chester will start at Birkenhead Central.
  • 13:51 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Delayed by around 2 minutes at Hamilton Square.
  • 13:49 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Cancelled from Hamilton Square. Expected to continue from Birkenhead Central from 14:01pm.
  • 14:05 Chester - Liverpool - Chester - Delayed by around 2 minutes at Hamilton Square.

Disruptions are expected until 1.30pm. For the latest updates, click here.

