The Caledonian Hotel, often affectionately called The Caley, is one of Edinburgh’s most impressive and historic hotels. Located at the west end of Princes Street, the hotel has been a prominent part of the city skyline since it opened in 1903. Originally built as part of the Caledonian Railway Company's grand station complex, the hotel served as a luxurious destination for travellers arriving by train. Its entrance was once adjacent to the ornate railway terminus, remnants of which can still be seen today, including the original station clock and part of the façade.

Designed in a grand Edwardian style, the building reflects the opulence and ambition of the early 20th century railway age. The architecture features distinctive red sandstone and a commanding view of Edinburgh Castle. For decades, The Caledonian catered to the elite, including royals, celebrities, and politicians. Its position and prestige made it the centerpiece of hospitality in the Scottish capital.

Following the closure of the Caledonian Station in the 1960s, the hotel remained and was preserved as a heritage site. It continued to operate under various ownerships and underwent extensive refurbishments to maintain its luxury status.

Today, the Caledonian combines Edwardian charm with modern luxury. The hotel stands as a living monument to Edinburgh's railway history and remains a premier destination for visitors seeking both elegance and tradition.

We visited to experience the grandeur of The Court, formerly the station concourse and ticket office. Recently renovated as the social hub of the hotel, this is where you will find a Sunday lunch menu that’s one of the myriad of reasons why The Caledonian continues to be a dining destination in Edinburgh. Here’s a closer look at what we experienced one sunny Sunday in Scotland’s capital city.

1 . The Court at The Caledonian Hotel The main event. The star of the show. The real deal. I've had beef Wellington many times before but this is the finest example of the showstopper dish I've encountered in the wild, and the most visually impressive. I'll return to this subject once we've had a look at the starters. | PT

2 . The Court at The Caledonian Hotel Beef before beef? Yes please, when it is warm, aromatic, braised and served on sourdough with watercress and black truffle. A formidable start to any Sunday lunch. Pairs remarkably well with a cold, crisp, dry vodka martini from the bar. | PT

3 . The Court at The Caledonian Hotel If you were wondering what the bar looks like, its one of the key focal points of the room, a stylish spot to enjoy a drink within The Court setting. Today they have a harpist providing a musical accompaniment to our martinis. Other days there may be a live jazz band or a piano player. | PT