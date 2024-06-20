Jet2 launches new Northern Lights city break from Liverpool Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iceland capital Reykjavik is the newest city break destination from Liverpool operated by Jet2.

Airline and holiday operator Jet2 have launched a series of brand-new Iceland packages from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which are perfectly timed for travellers wanting to experience the Northern Lights.

City break destination Reykjavik is the world's northernmost capital, located on the cusp of the Arctic Circle, and provides the perfect base to see the Aurora Borealis, visit Iceland’s volcanic landscapes and take a trip to the famous Blue Lagoon hot spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trio of dedicated trips will be part of Jet2’s winter 25/26 programme, including a three-night trip on 30 November 2025, a three-night trip on 15 February 2026 and a three-night trip on 5 April 2026. The trips in February and April are ideally timed for the February half-term and Easter holidays.

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options available for a low £60 per person deposit. The package deals include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of three and four-star hotels in central Reykjavik. In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are also available to purchase.

The northern lights over Villingaholtskirkja Church on the south coast of Iceland. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our first ever programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. We are confident that this programme will be a resounding success and we look forward to taking customers from our new base to this breathtaking destination.”