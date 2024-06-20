Jet2 launches new Northern Lights city break from Liverpool Airport
Airline and holiday operator Jet2 have launched a series of brand-new Iceland packages from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which are perfectly timed for travellers wanting to experience the Northern Lights.
City break destination Reykjavik is the world's northernmost capital, located on the cusp of the Arctic Circle, and provides the perfect base to see the Aurora Borealis, visit Iceland’s volcanic landscapes and take a trip to the famous Blue Lagoon hot spring.
A trio of dedicated trips will be part of Jet2’s winter 25/26 programme, including a three-night trip on 30 November 2025, a three-night trip on 15 February 2026 and a three-night trip on 5 April 2026. The trips in February and April are ideally timed for the February half-term and Easter holidays.
Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options available for a low £60 per person deposit. The package deals include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of three and four-star hotels in central Reykjavik. In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are also available to purchase.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our first ever programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. We are confident that this programme will be a resounding success and we look forward to taking customers from our new base to this breathtaking destination.”
Sample package: Jet2CityBreaks – Iceland, Reykjavik, 3 star Fosshotel Raudara, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 30th November 2025. Price: £749 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers. Also includes Northern Lights Tour Tickets.
