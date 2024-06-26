Jet2 add new sunshine destination to list of holidays from Liverpool Airport

Published 26th Jun 2024
Jet2 at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.Jet2 at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
Jet2 at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Getty Images/Peterjgerloff, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Holidaymakers flying from Liverpool can visit the ‘Coast of Light’ for the first time.

Jet2holidays has added a new holiday spot to its list of destinations flying from Liverpool John Lennon Airport next summer.

The leading tour operator has today announced the launch of holidays to the Costa de la Luz - also known as the Coast of Light - from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for Summer 2025, as customers can now access the stunning region via Faro Airport for the first time, from May to October.

The exciting expansion, opening up a stunning and authentic slice of Spain, comes on the back of strong demand from local holidaymakers looking to fly away to warmer climates next summer.

Costa de la Luz.Costa de la Luz.
Costa de la Luz. | Lidia - stock.adobe.com

From Faro Airport, it is a short drive across the Portuguese border into Spain where holidaymakers will now be able to choose from a range of hotels that have gone on sale with Jet2holidays across the four resorts of Punta Umbria​, Isla Canela​, Isla Cristina​ and El Rompido​.

A package holiday with Jet2holidays includes VIP customer service, transfers to and from the airport and ATOL protection, along with 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This latest expansion comes on the back of strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book with us time and time again on our award-winning flights and holidays out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Thanks to the launch of this brand-new destination, we look forward to welcoming even more holidaymakers onboard and showcasing all the reasons why we continue to delight customers.”

 

