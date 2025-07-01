A study by motoring experts at Blackcircles has revealed the best and worst rated airports to park your car.

The data was gathered using Google Maps, and noted the rating of each car park and the average rating of the car parks of Airports that saw over 1,000,000 passengers each year.

East Midlands, London City and Bristol topped the list, while London Stansted, Edinburgh and Birmingham were rated as the worst car parks on average.

Nyo Logan, Tyre Content Manager at Blackcircles, said: “Going on holiday should be a relaxing time, and drivers should not have to worry about the condition their car will be in when they arrive back in the UK.

“If you plan to leave your car at an airport car park, it is recommended that you check recent reviews of the car park and ensure that it is a trustworthy and safe place.

“If you arrive back to a damaged car, you should contact your insurance provider and ask the car park staff for any available CCTV.

“It is also advised to take photos of your vehicle and the surrounding area before you leave your car, as well as on your return.

“Note the time, date, and any relevant details about the car park conditions. If you suspect a crime, such as vandalism or theft, you should report this to the police. You may be able to make a premises liability claim, so it is recommended that drivers consult with a solicitor.”

Here is the full list of airport car parks and where Liverpool John Lennon Airport stands on the list:

1 . East Midlands Airport Average rating: 4.3. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Google Maps

2 . London City Airport Average rating: 4.2. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Google Maps

3 . Bristol Airport Average rating: 4.5. 82% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Bristol Airport via Google Maps