A beauty spot just a short day trip from Liverpool has been crowned the most stunning view in the UK by the British public.

Lake Windemere is one of the most famous spots in the Lake District and the 10.5-mile lake surrounded by mountain peaks and villages topped a new survey to find the best vista in the country.

Just a two hour drive up the M6 from Liverpool, the natural landmark is a popular destination for residents of the city, who are among 18 million tourists who visit the lake and surrounding area each year.

Liverpudlians would have to travel much further to marvel at the beauty spot that came second on the list. St Ives Bay, in Cornwall, is over six hours away by car and would put 720 miles on the clock for a return trip.

However, the survey of 2,000 Britons, conducted by Prospectus Global on behalf of Isuzu D-Max, threw up another Lake District destination within easy reach of Liverpool. Buttermere is just a two-and-half-hour drive away and the tranquil area of dramatic fells, woodland and lakes sneaked into the top ten.

Respondents to the survey were asked to tick their favourite beauty spots and could choose more than one. Thirty-six percent of respondents all ticked Lake Windermere as one of their choices.

The top ten most stunning views in the UK are listed in order below....

1 . UK’s most stunning views Lake Windermere in the Lake District - 36% of respondents all ticked Lake Windermere as one of their choices. | Getty Images/Submitted via Ginger Communications

2 . UK’s most stunning views St Ives Bay, in Cornwall - 33% of respondents all ticked St Ives Bay as one of their choices. | Image: Submitted via Ginger Communications

3 . UK’s most stunning views St Michael’s Mount, in Cornwall - 25% of respondents all ticked the beauty spot as one of their choices. | Image: Getty Images/Submitted via Ginger Communications