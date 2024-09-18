Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These holiday destinations direct from Liverpool John Lennon Airport are the perfect places to enjoy some warm weather and sunshine this autumn.

The dying embers of the UK summer are close to being extinguished as warm weather warnings from the Met Office are replaced by fog alerts. Many of us have already turned the heating back on.

But there are still plenty of balmy days and nights available heading into October for sun seekers willing to hop on a plane from Liverpool Airport and make a short journey south to warmer climates.

And with the schools back, Liverpool John Lennon Airport will be less crowded than in the peak summer months. If, however, you insist on bringing the kids along, there is always the October half-term to plan for.

There are often bargains to be had for autumn jet setters too, with many people saving their pennies for the busy Christmas period. We’ve picked out nine destinations - ranging from southern Spain to the north of Africa - that are still hot in October and can be reached directly from Liverpool Airport.

Greece - Rhodes

Rhodes, Greece | A.Jedynak - stock.adobe.com

The beautiful sun-kissed Greek island of Rhodes has an average daily temperature ranging from 21°C to 25°C in October. The holiday season extends until the end of November and the island will be much less busy than in the summer months, when places like Rhodes Town can become overcrowded. Most of the resorts boast amazing sandy beaches and holidaymakers can sunbathe at Lindos beneath the ruins of an acropolis. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Mon 7 October - Mon 14 October) from £284.40 return on easyJet.

Spain - Malaga and Seville

Marbella, Spain | Getty Images

Malaga is the gateway to the Costa del Sol and glitzy resorts like Marbella, which has miles of beaches and a decadent nightlife. It also has the highest concentration of Rolls Royce cars in the world. A short journey inland will take you to one of Europe's warmest cities, Seville, where October temperatures will still reach 26°C. There are regular cheap flights to Malaga from Liverpool and the trip takes just two hours and 45 minutes. ✈️ Example weekend flights (Sat 5 October - Sat 12 October) cost from £109 return on Ryanair and £173 return on easyJet.

Malta

Valletta waterfront. | Visit Malta/PA

The average high temperature in Malta during October is 25ºC, which is plenty warm enough to enjoy the beach. The island is one of the world’s smallest countries so the weather remains similar over the majority of the island. Malta, and its capital, Valletta. maybe small, but the country is home to no less than nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Wed Oct 9 - Wed Oct 16) from £116.68 return on Ryanair.

Cyprus - Larnaca

Larnaca, Cyprus | google

Due to its close proximity to the Middle East, Larnaca, on the southern coast of Cyprus, can hit highs of 40°C during the summer months. In October, the heat is far more pleasant with an average high of around 27ºC, falling to 22ºat night. Larnaca is the perfect destination if you’re ready for sun, sea and sand. The nearby resorts of Protaras and Ayia Napa are great for party holidays, with Amathus Bay perfect for travllers looking for something a bit more relaxed. Flights from Liverpool to Larnaca take fout hours and 45 minutes. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Tue 8 Oct - Tue 16 October) from £269.98 return on easyJet.

Portugal - Algarve

Faro is the gateway to the Algarve.

The Algarve enjoys more sunshine on average per year than California. In October, sun seekers on the soft sandy beaches can still enjoy an average high of 26°C at the beginning of the month. The area is great for adventure breaks as the summer temperatures start to cool. The old pilgrims' hiking route of Via Algarviana is one of the most popular trails. The old town in Faro is a must-visit for culture lovers. The flight time from Liverpool to Faro is two hours 55 minutes. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Wed 9 Oct - Wed 16 Oct) from £94.09 return on Ryanair, from £103.67 return on easyJet and (Thu 10 Oct - Thu 17 Oct) from £232.20 return on Jet2.

Canary Islands - Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria is the third largest of the Canary Islands sitting off the coast of Africa. | Canva/Getty Images

Gran Canaria is the third largest of the Canary Islands, sitting off the coast of Africa. Known for year-round sunshine, October is warm and dry with average temperatures peaking at 27 ºC and the sea the warmest it will be all year. The island offers beautiful beaches, stunning resorts and a laid back atmosphere. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Tue 8 Oct - Tue 15 Oct) from £250.20 return on Jet2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkey - Dalaman

Dalaman, Turkey. | nejdetduzen - stock.adobe.com

Located on the south west coast of Turkey, Dalaman offers bustling bazaars, and miles of white sandy beaches. During the summer months, temperatures can exceed 30˚C but during October the average high is still 24ºC, which is perfect for relaxing by the pool with a cocktail or exploring the local area. If you want to try something a little different then head to the natural mud bath in Dalyan, find the world famous Turtle Beach or try paragliding off Babadag Mountain. It takes fours hours and 30 minutes to fly from Liverpool to Dalaman. ✈️ Example weekend flights (Fri 11 Oct 2024 - Fri 18 Oct) from £393.30 return on Jet2 and from £231.98 return on easyJet.

Tunisia - Enfidha and Hammamet

Enfidha Airport in Tunisia serves the coastal resort town of Hammamet. | Canva/Getty Images

In October, the weather in and around Enfidha, which is the gateway to Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, is perfect for holidaymakers searching for some autumn rays. The temperature during the day can rise to 27°C, while at night it remains a very pleasant 18°C. Enfidha, located in north-eastern Tunisia, is popular with tourists on their way to the picturesque village of Takrouna, or, to the coastal resorts of the Gulf of Hammamet, a few kilometres away. ✈️ Example weekend flights (Fri 11 Oct 2024 - Fri 18 Oct) from £212.12 return on easyJet.

Egypt - Hurghada

Hurghada is a beach resort town stretching around 40km along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Renowned for its amazing scuba diving. | Canva/Getty Images

Hurghada, on the shores of the Red Sea, has long been known as a winter sun getaway but the divers’ paradise is also a perfect autumn destination, with fewer people and temperatures hitting highs of 32°C. The normal daytime average is around 27°C. Once a small fishing village, its white sandy beaches and warm waters are now haven for tourists. It is also one of the best diving locations in the world, with coral reefs, shipwrecks and plenty of marine life. It takes four hours and 45 minutes to fly from Liverpool to Dalaman. ✈️ Example midweek flights (Thu 10 Oct 2024 - Thu 17 Oct) from £386.31 return on easyJet.