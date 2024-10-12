Video shows moment huge aquarium wall in Liverpool restaurant shatters - sending water gushing out onto street
Watch the moment an aquarium wall in a Liverpool restaurant shatters, sending water gushing out onto the street, with fish being swept across the pavement.
Video shows the moment a huge aquarium wall in a Liverpool restaurant shattered - sending water gushing out onto the street.
In footage taken by Nathan Moore yesterday (October 11), at Aquapod seafood restaurant on Bold Street, members of the public are seen stopping and watching as water pours from the tank.
Fish are swept out onto the pavement as a staff member seemingly from a neighbouring restaurant comes to help.
It is not known how the tank came to brake.
