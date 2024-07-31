This video More videos

Chilling video (above) shows the final moments before a car crashed into a parked vehicle and burst into flames while travelling at nearly 100mph - as a passenger posted the words “I’m gunna die” on Snapchat.

Horrifying footage captured “cowardly” driver Leon Roberts, 25, as the speedometer reached almost 100mph - double the speed limit - before he crashed a car into a parked taxi. Roberts then ran from the wreckage, leaving his injured friends fighting for their lives in his car that was about to go up in flames. Passenger Sharna Burgin, aged 23, died a few days later.

During the investigation, officers identified Snapchat videos (click to play above) sent by passengers in the vehicle as Roberts drove down the Parkway, showing Roberts’ speedometer, manner of driving and his passengers. Videos and witness accounts all confirmed that Roberts was driving in a dangerous manner with no regard for anyone’s safety.

‘I thought I was going to die’

Roberts then lost control of his Mercedes GLA and collided with a taxi in a lay-by, that had parked up moments before. Roberts’ front seat passenger told officers during his interview: “I thought I was going to die” and that he could see the crash coming, putting his arms in front of his face.

He was the first out of the car and recalled how Roberts’ seat was empty and that he had already fled the scene. With the car about to go up in flames, he assisted his associates out of the car, with one passenger unconscious and Sharna left critically injured.

Car went up in flames

Inspector Peter Heginbotham, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an extremely sad investigation in which a young woman tragically died at the hands of someone else. I hope this sends out a strong message that the decisions you make as a road user can have devastating consequences.”

‘Arrogant show-off’ fled the scene

Recorder Judge Jeremy Richardson, sentencing the case, referred to Roberts as “arrogant” and a “coward” who must be punished for his actions. He told Roberts: "You caused this devastation by your arrogance and desire to brazenly show off to your friends by driving far too fast and losing control of a high-powered Mercedes motor car.

“Not only were you arrogant and showing off, you're also a coward. You ran from the scene, leaving your friends to their fate and seriously injured and the other on the way to death.”