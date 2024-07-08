This video More videos

The world's biggest Wimpy fan is touring all 64 of the chain's UK eateries - and is sharing his eating challenge on a video blog.

Anthony Zupnik, 36, is sharing his nostalgic tour of Wimpy restaurants in an online video diary. The software developer has been obsessed with the old-school burger joints for more than 30 years after falling in love with them as a child.

He mainly orders the same dish of a burger with ketchup and onions and a side of fries - but during his epic month-long tour he plans to expand his palate. Anthony said: “As part of my quest, I'll try everything I possibly can on the menu to find out once and for all if my simple order is the bee’s knees.”

Anthony, from Leeds, West Yorks., began his quest on July 1 at his local Wimpy in Huddersfield. His godmother ran a Wimpy branch in Littlehampton, West Sussex, during the 70s and 80s where he grew up, and says it’s grown into a ‘comforting’ ritual. Anthony says: “I enjoy the satisfaction of their familiarity, tasty food options, and the civilised manner of eating with a knife and fork.”

He plans to travel as far north as Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire and as far south as Swanage, Dorset, in his bid to sample food at all 64 restaurants. On one day, he visited five different branches of Wimpy as part of a supersized charity mission to eat at all their outlets across England and Scotland during July.

In 2010, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 and was later treated at a unit run by the charity the Teenage Cancer Trust. After coming through the health scare and completing a degree in physics, he now hopes to raise money for the charity through his fondness for Wimpy restaurants.