Husband who stabbed wife as she pushed baby in pram found guilty of murder

A “violent, jealous, controlling” husband who stabbed his wife to death as she pushed their baby in a pram after tracking her to a women’s refuge has been found guilty of murder.

Habibur Masum launched a “ferocious” knife attack in broad daylight on Kulsuma Akter before leaving her “bleeding to death in the gutter” and calmly walking away, leaving their seven-month-old son behind.

A court heard Masum, 26, followed Ms Akter, 27, to a refuge in Bradford where she had been staying to escape him after he held a knife to her throat following an assault at their home in Greater Manchester.

After finding her through her phone location, Masum was seen on CCTV in the days leading up to the fatal attack “loitering, watching and waiting” in streets around the hostel, jurors heard.

He sent her messages threatening to kill her family members if she did not return to him, before trying to lure her out by sending her fake messages from a local GP practice pretending their son had an appointment and warning of “increasingly dire consequences” if she did not attend.

Bradford Crown Court heard Ms Akter eventually felt safe enough to leave the refuge on April 6 last year after Masum updated his Facebook page falsely claiming to be in Spain.

As she was walking in the city centre with a friend, pushing her baby in a pram, Masum confronted her, the trial heard.

He was seen on CCTV trying to steer Ms Akter and the pram away before pulling a knife from his jacket and launching the “brutal attack” when he realised she was not coming with him, prosecutor Stephen Wood KC told jurors.

CCTV footage of the attack, played during the trial, captured Ms Akter’s screams as Masum stabbed her at least 25 times, put her on the ground and kicked her “as a final insult” before lifting her head and deliberately cutting her throat.

Habibur Masum is on trial at Bradford Crown Court

Mr Wood said the “smiling killer” then calmly walked through Bradford city centre and was seen on CCTV grinning as he got on a bus, “believing at that point he was getting away”.

Jurors heard Masum travelled almost 200 miles south to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and was arrested in the early hours of April 9 in a car park near Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where he had gone to be treated for “lockjaw”.

During the trial, Masum refused to watch footage of the attack but jurors heard that during his first police interview he requested to see it, with Mr Wood saying he wanted to see what officers “had on him”.

When he gave evidence, Masum said he did not remember killing his wife and had taken a knife with him intending to stab himself in front of her if she did not “listen to him”.

He broke down in tears as he claimed to have “lost control” when Ms Akter told him there would be no shortage of people willing to replace him as a father to their son.

But Mr Wood said his tears “were as fake as his claims of self harm” and that “the only person Habibur Masum feels sorry for is himself”.

He said antagonising Masum was “the very last thing Kulsuma would do” as she knew what he was capable of.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was stabbed to death by her husband Habibur Masum, 26, in Bradford city centre on April 6, last year. Family Handout/PA Wire

Mr Wood said the relationship between Masum and Ms Akter was “an abusive relationship characterised by his jealousy, possessiveness and controlling behaviour”.

Jurors heard the couple met and married in Bangladesh, and came to the UK in 2022 after he obtained a student visa and enrolled on a Masters course to study marketing.

The defendant, who gave evidence through a Bengali interpreter, told the trial they initially had a long-distance relationship as he lived in Aylesbury while studying and she lived in Oldham with her brother.

Jurors heard that in August 2022 Masum was found by police at a tram station, where he had stayed all night after an argument with Ms Akter.

He was taken to hospital where he told a doctor that “when he fights with her he feels like he is going to kill her”.

They moved into a house in Oldham together in September 2022.

Jurors heard that in July 2023 Ms Akter went to stay with her brother because of Masum’s controlling behaviour, leading him to threaten to harm himself with a knife before she returned.

On November 23 he became jealous over a “completely innocuous” message she received from a male colleague, grabbing her face, slapping her and pulling her hair.

The court heard he told her: “I am going to murder you, and the police will be taking me.”

The following day he went into their bedroom carrying a knife and held it to her throat, jurors were told.

Ms Akter’s sister-in-law called the police and Masum was arrested, with Ms Akter deciding to leave him and being moved to the Bradford refuge by Oldham social services in January 2024.

Masum denied the November incident and claimed Ms Akter had fabricated a domestic violence case against him as a way to stay in the UK, while he wanted to return to Bangladesh.

The court heard that while Ms Akter was at the refuge, Masum sent her a photo of the front of the building with a message saying: “I know that you are living in this place. I knew from the first day you moved here.

“If I had any wish to kill you, I could have from the first day. You do not know what you have lost but one day you will understand. Nobody will love you like I do.”

The court heard Ms Akter’s social worker arranged for her to be rehoused and she was due to move on April 8, but in the meantime she heard from Masum’s brother that he was in Spain, and “felt safe to leave the refuge” on the day she was killed.

Masum had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. On Friday he was found guilty of the more serious charge, as well as one charge of assault, one count of making threats to kill and one charge of stalking. He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public.