Watch the incredible moment a kitten was rescued from a 40ft tree by specialist workers in a cherry picker, after even the fire brigade failed to get the frightened pet to safety.

Heart-warming footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a team of countryside management specialists came to the rescue of a terrified young pet, who had been stuck up a tree for 24 hours.

Otto, an 8-month-old ginger cat, was spotted in the branches of the 40ft oak tree, but despite its owners’ best efforts and calls to the RSPCA and fire service - Otto wasn’t budging. But a team from Knighton Countryside Management stepped in and used a cherry picker and specialist climbing gear to save the frightened pet.

Otto the cat being rescued from a 40 feet-tall tree by Knighton Countryside Management in Weymouth, Dorset. | Knighton Countryside Management

The team was able to safely bring Otto back to the ground.

The pet owner Ms Lumber told the BBC the kindness of the rescuers "meant the world to us". She added: “Otto is like family and is now reunited with Daisy our 15-year-old cat, who is much better behaved."

On Monday a team from Knighton Countryside Management, stepped in and used a cherry picker and specialist climbing gear to save the frightened pet. | Knighton Countryside Management

Celebrating the rescue on Facebook, Knighton Countryside Management said: "The relief on his owners’ faces and Otto’s happy reunion with his family (and his older, better-behaved sister Daisy), was a special moment.