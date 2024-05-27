Knowsley Safari Park’s Seaside Carnival returns for half-term - video of activities and booking information
Knowsley Safari Park’s Seaside Carnival event has returned for May half-term. Families can learn carnival skills such as acrobatics, aerial tricks, hula-hooping and plate-spinning and play pier-themed games, including the coconut shy, tin can alley and hook-a-duck. To top off the seaside experience, visitors can relax on the sand with an ice cream while watching giant stilt walkers.
Families will also be able to visit Bear Country and meet the park’s newest residents, Andean Bears Bahia and Chui. Watch Chui as he shows off his coconut-cracking skills and learn how conservation experts are helping the vulnerable species.
Visitors can of course explore the rest of the Foot Safari and the Safari Drive too, where Amur Tigers, African Lions, Southern White Rhinos, Bactrian Camels, Iberian Wolves, meerkats, giraffes, and sea lions can be spotted.
The Seaside Carnival, which will run from 11am to 4pm on May 25 to June 2, is included in the regular admission price (with a 25% online booking discount).
