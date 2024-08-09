This video More videos

Watch as George Redfern vlogs his experience of spending two days in the capital with no money to spend - blagging a free hotel, meals and even a 4* spa day.

A man enjoyed two days in London without spending a penny - by blagging a free hotel, meals and even a 4* spa day.

George Redfern, 21, arrived at Euston Station at 9.03am on August 3 and headed to Premier Inn Westminster Abbey Hotel - where he was able to grab a free coffee and plan the day ahead. From there, George managed to get free food from luxury hotel The Dilly and sleep overnight in a hotel lobby.

The next day, George snuck into a 4* hotel spa - enjoying a dip in the pool and use of their sauna. During the trip, George walked 50,000 steps over two days - unable to spend money on the tube or Ubers.

George Redfern at a spa in London. | George Redfern / SWNS

George said he set himself the no spend challenge to step outside his comfort zone and to see what's possible with no money.

George, a content creator, from the Wirral in Merseyside, said: "I found the challenge one of the most difficult things I have ever done.

“It was very rewarding getting a free spa day and free food but you don't actually understand how fortunate you are until you go without. I got a free apple from The Dilly and I appreciated every bite.

"The sad reality is that this is the normal for some people and that is why it has given me the idea to do a bigger challenge and raise money for homeless charities."

George hopes to recreate his no spend challenge in either Dublin or Liverpool in the future.

George's two-day London trip

Day one

Hub by Premier Inn Westminster Abbey Hotel (free Coffee)

The Dilly London (4* star hotel spa)

McDonald's and Burger King in Leicester Square (failed free food attempts)

McDonald’s on Charing Cross Road (successful free food attempt)

Hub by Premier Inn Covent Garden (Free water and workspace)

Shakespeare's Head - JD Wetherspoon (Wetherspoons game)

Pullman London St Pancras (Sleep in lobby attempt fail)

Day two

Park Plaza London Waterloo (Free spa day)

Hub by Premier Inn Westminster Abbey Hotel (Free Coffee and a place to edit)