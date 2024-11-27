Football team swim in waist-height floodwater on their pitch in viral video
Footage shows the moment a football team went for a swim on their flooded pitch.
Storm Bert caused the Gloucestershire pitch to flood at the weekend.
Lydney Town AFC posted the footage to social media on November 24. In the caption, the club wrote: “Can’t believe I’m saying this… but GAME ON! Teams are out and kick off is imminent.”
In the video, which has now had 1.2million views on X, the players can be seen wading into waist-height floodwater, before heading the ball between them and swimming across the pitch.
