CCTV shows the moment a man used a dog lead to punch his victim in the head - causing the victim to fall backwards and hit his head on a curb.

In the early hours of May 1, Benjamin Crofts became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. He removed his dog’s lead from its collar, wrapped it around his hand and punched the man in the head. The victim fell backwards, hitting his head on a curb and losing consciousness.

The victim was taken to hospital where it was found he had a significant bleed on the brain and a skull fracture. Crofts fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested by police officers.

Benjamin Crofts. | North Wales Police

The assault happened on Holyhead Road in Bangor, North Wales.

Benjamin Crofts, 27, of Tan Y Bryn Road, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on August 14 after admitting to inflicting grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison.