This video More videos

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers are punched and pinned to ground after pulling an uninsured driver over.

Police have said that on average, there are 24 assaults against police officers and staff per month in Warwickshire.

The video shows the impact of one such assault, which took place against two officers from the Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team on a late-night shift earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place after the officers pulled a driver over for speeding on a country road.

Police punched and pinned to ground after pulling driver over. | Warwickshire Police

On May 2, 2024, Anthony Wilde, aged 34 of Stratford Avenue in Atherstone, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for a breathalyser test on request.

Warwickshire Police said assaults on officers have real physical and psychological impacts on the officers they happen to, which can lead to sickness absences as officers recover.

It adds that “this has a knock-on effect of making them unavailable to protect the public over this time, as well as having profound impacts on the families and friends of the officers involved.”

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “Police officers are people, first and foremost – they are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters; they have family members and friends who care for them and worry about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Violence against officers is not acceptable for the same reasons that violence against anyone else is not acceptable. It is not just part of the job.