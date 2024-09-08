This video More videos

Watch the moment armed police smash in the front door of a drug dealer’s home, before he’s caught on camera giving police a fake name - officers found MDMA, a lock knife, cocaine and a revolver style handgun at the property.

On August 16 2023, police, acting on information they had received, carried out a firearms warrant at the home of Taymullah Wilson. As they entered the property, officers saw Wilson open a window and throw several items into the back garden of a neighbouring house.

He initially gave a fake name but was recognised by one of the officers and was arrested for offences including recall to prison for a previous firearms conviction.

Taymullah Wilson. | Met Police

The items thrown from the window were examined. One was a clear bag containing a white powder later identified as cocaine. The dog unit found another package close by. It contained a revolver style handgun and three rounds of ammunition. Searches of the address revealed scales and multiple phones for dealing drugs, as well as MDMA pills, a lock knife and £2,730 in cash.