Video shows Beagle puppy dog stuck in brick sized hole in wall rescued by firefighters
The footage shows little Jeremy wedged tightly in the brick-sized hole, shortly before the fire crew went to his aid. It was sent from the scene to the control room, in order to help the responders to send appropriate resources to the incident.
Four-month-old Jeremy had been stuck in the garden wall at home for around thirty minutes when his owner called West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) for help. Four minutes after being mobilised, Watch Manager Brett Mortimer and his team were at the scene on Farndale Close, Brierley Hill.
“It only took us around a minute to release Jeremy,” said Mr Mortimer. “We wrapped a protective cover around his head and ears, and freed him using manual manipulation. I’m proud of my team, who showed quick-thinking to help an animal in distress.”
Jeremy is said to be doing well at home, with no obvious sign of injury. But the crew recommended his owner take him to the vets for a check-up.
