Shocking video shows the moment a woman falls over while trying to ram police line with burning wheelie bin
Stacey Vint was identified as being involved in large-scale violent disorder in Middlesbrough town centre on August 4. Vint was part of a group who set a wheelie bin on fire and then pushed it into a police cordon. As she ran at the line of police with the burning bin, Stacey fell over and was then arrested by officers.
Stacey Vint, 34, from Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court on August 9.
Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “Police and the courts continue to work together to send a strong message to those involved in violent disorder on Teesside’s streets – you will be arrested and dealt with as swiftly as possible.
“We won’t tolerate our communities living in fear and our officers being faced with violence and assaults.”
