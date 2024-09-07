Incredible video shows one of only two remaining Second World War-era Avro Lancaster Bombers flying over lake
Incredible footage shows one of only two remaining airworthy Second World War-era Avro Lancaster Bombers flying over the Lake District.
Lancaster PA474, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, flew over Lake Windermere on the evening of September 6.
Facebook user Mike Frost recorded the footage and posted it to the platform.
The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two. 7,377 were built, however there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.
Lancaster PA474 was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield in Chester on May 31 1945 - just after VE day. The war in the Far East ended before she was deployed and she did not take part in any hostilities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.