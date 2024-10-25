This video More videos

A brazen shoplifter was caught when patrolling officers recognised him from CCTV footage that captured him stealing a Blue-ray box set.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the moment (click to play above) a brazen shoplifter was caught on CCTV stealing a Blu-ray box set worth £70.

Thomas Crampton entered FOPP, in Bridlesmith Gate, Nottingham, and left without paying for the 'Friends' box set, worth £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoplifter who stole £70 'Friends' box set caught by patrolling officers | Notts Police

Staff witnessed the theft, which took place on 24 September, and called the police.

An investigation was launched and Crampton was identified as the offender after a neighbourhood officer recognised him on the CCTV images. The 34-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday (19 October) after patrolling response officers spotted him in South Parade.

As well as the shop theft, Crompton was further arrested in relation to a car break-in that took place at The Hickings Building, in Queens Road, on 8 August. CCTV showed Crampton approach the vehicle before smashing a passenger window with a frying pan (below). He then searched the vehicle but is not believed to have taken anything.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year – which means he must stay out of trouble or face going to prison. As part of the sentence, he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay compensation totalling £195.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Jono Pothercary, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said response officers did well to arrest Crampton while patrolling the streets. He added: