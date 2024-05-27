Tributes paid to Spitfire pilot who died in crash at Battle of Britain event
Tributes have been paid to an RAF pilot who was killed in a Spitfire crash while taking part in a Battle of Britain memorial event.
The pilot tragically died at the scene from his injuries after the World War Two era plane came down near RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire on May 25.
A spokesperson from The Kent Battle of Britain Museum wrote: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pilot that tragically lost his life in the Spitfire crash at RAF Coningsby yesterday afternoon, 25th May 2024.
“Thr [sic] Spitfire concerned was a Mk IX, Serial No MK356, which spent 16 years as the Hawkinge Gate Guardian Spitfire from 1945 - December 1961. Sadly and tragically now she is also a memorial to another lost pilot...”
An RAF spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. The pilot’s family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
