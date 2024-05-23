Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the chilling moment a machete-wielding thug was shot in a violent rival gang attack in a church car park.

CCTV footage shows a violent attack between two rivals, which involved a machete and a gun blast in Birmingham. The chilling video led police to arrest the men involved after trawling through more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Awais Ahmed, 21, was sitting in a car when rival Antroye Coley, 19, tried to stab him. Ahmed blasted Coley in the chest as the teenager knifed him before fleeing the scene.

Violence initially flared after the two men had a chance encounter on June 26, 2023. Ahmed left in a Seat Leon, and detectives believe he fetched a gun from a car parked on nearby Clipston Road. Meanwhile, Coley armed himself with a machete from his home in nearby Hodge Hill.

Coley and his friend, Junior Losinho, 21, who drove him to the car park, both went looking for Ahmed. Footage shows the glint of a machete in Coley’s hands as he approached the Seat, where Ahmed was sat with his friend Aman Baig.

A flash is then seen coming from the back of the car as Ahmed opens fire with a handgun, hitting Coley in the chest. Coley then stabbed Ahmed before stumbling away and fleeing with Losinho. The injured men were driven to Heartlands Hospital, in Birmingham, but violence almost flared again when they walked in at the same time.

On Tuesday, Ahmed was jailed for 24 years at Birmingham Crown Court after he was found guilty of wounding with intent, and possession of a firearm with intent. Baig, 22, was jailed for seven years for possession of a firearm. Losinho and Coley admitted wounding and will be sentenced at a later date.