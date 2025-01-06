Watch as daredevils sledge down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park in Leeds after heavy overnight snow

By James Connolly, Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:34 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, as this video shows thrill-seekers racing down hills in a Yorkshire park.

Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.

Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland.Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland.
Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland. | National World

Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With heavy snow falling overnight and temperatures barely scraping -2C today, the city of Leeds embraced the weather - despite an amber warning being put in place by the Met Office.

It comes after flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, with other key transport routes also being disrupted.

You can watch the footage of people sledging at Roundhay Park in the video attached to this article.

Snow set to continue

Last night, the UK experienced its coldest night of winter so far, with -13.3°C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland (source: Met Office) Southeast England was much milder though, with temperatures remaining in double figures in places. That mild air has now been swept away by a cold northwesterly flow, which will allow further very low overnight temperatures to occur at times this week, especially where there is snow cover. But even away from snow cover, there will be widespread night frost and below average temperatures by day.

Related topics:LeedsRoundhay ParkVideoWeatherLeeds Bradford Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice