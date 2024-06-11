Could you pass your UK driving theory test now? Watch our quiz as hardest places to take your test revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hilarious video shows the confused reactions as our reporters ask the public random questions from a recent driving theory exam. Watch the puzzled faces and looks of sheer panic as their road knowledge is put to the test - as part of a show about learning to drive, now available to watch on Shots TV.
We decided to quiz motorists after new data revealed the hardest places to take your driving test across the UK.
Which driving test questions were asked?
At a puffin crossing, which colour follows the green signal?
Answer: Steady Amber. The explanation: Puffin crossings have infra-red sensors that detect when pedestrians are crossing and hold the red traffic signal until the crossing is clear.
What distance should you keep from the vehicle in front, in dry weather?
Answer: 2 seconds. The explanation: One way of checking there's a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front is to use the two-second rule. To check for a two-second time gap, choose a stationary object ahead, such as a bridge or road sign.
Where are the hardest places to book a driving test?
It comes as a new study of Government driving licence and test centre data has revealed the hardest areas in the UK to book a driving test - which include Greater London, Liverpool and Warrington. The study, by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance, analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.
Managing Director of One Sure Insurance, Chris Lear, commented on the findings: “For learner drivers, their driving test can be one of the most anticipated days of their lives and something they have worked very hard to prepare for. However, the duration that learners may wait when looking to book their driving test can be lengthy, meaning learners may end up paying for more lessons than necessary ahead of their test date or losing motivation for their test, which may be months away from the date of booking.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.