We try the UK's first Boeing 747 flight simulator - and you can even get married in the cockpit!
The upper deck of a Boeing 747 aircraft has been kitted out with a one-of-a-kind simulator in Manchester.
The Deck 747 on the Barton Aerodrome site in Eccles is home to a large part of a former British Airways craft which has been fitted with the UK's first real 747 simulator.
The plane has its original business class seats, cockpit, and even a toilet onboard and visitors of all ages can take a look at what it's like to sit up front of an aircraft, or lounge on some recliner seats with extra legroom.
For those who are keen to try out what it's like to fly a plane, the simulator experience is as close to real life as you can get.
The cockpit has been rewired to work just like a regular aircraft in the simulator, and using the throttle and control wheel - also known as a yoke - allows you to manoeuvre the craft just like a pilot or first officer.
Visitors can even be guided through the simulation by pilots who used to fly the British Airways craft during its service years.
The hangar houses a shop full of plane memorabilia - including sick bags, safety cards and old parts of aeroplanes - and the site has recently got their wedding license, so you can tie the knot in the cockpit if you wish.
We were lucky enough to try takeoff and landing a 747 in this unique simulator experience.
