Incredible video shows wingsuit jumper leaping off Mt Kilimanjaro at 5,450m - and flying through air at 260kph
Incredible footage shows the moment a wingsuit jumper leaps off Mount Kilimanjaro.
Tim Howell jumped off Kilimanjaro's 5,450 altitude exit point on September 19.
Having attempted the jump twice before, Tim, who has been BASE jumping for over 11 years, said his third time around had the perfect conditions.
The experienced wingsuit jumper led the jump with four other team members - Marco, Ann, Peter and Mikey.
He flew for around a minute in the air, covering two-and-a-half kilometres and peaking at a staggering 260 kilometres per hour.
Tim said a lot of mathematics must be completed in order to determine whether a jump is possible, from trigonometry and drawing graphs to plotting flights on maps and completing numerous calculations.
Tim, 35, who lives between Martock, Somerset, and Geneva, Switzerland, said: "This jump took two trips over five years - and we managed to nail it. This time, I knew where it was, and had the knowledge of the best landing areas.
"I have thought as a kid learning trigonometry - my teacher never realised it has been used to save my life! It was so great to land and see all your friends safe too.”
