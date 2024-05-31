Watch: Woman confesses to stabbing pub landlord to death minutes after he reported her threat on his life
Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a woman confessed to killing a pub landlord after an argument.
Stephanie Langley, 54, fatally stabbed Matthew Bryant, 52, at around 6pm on September 11 2023.
Langley had driven to the Hare and Hounds public house and argued with Mr Bryant 20 minutes before she attacked him. CCTV footage shows Mr Bryant inside the pub speaking on the phone to 999 operators, reporting the argument including her threats to kill him. Outside the pub, on Lower Boxley Road in Maidstone, Kent, Mr Bryant can be seen on the phone, when Langley knocks it from his hand.
As Mr Bryant bent down to pick up his phone, Langley used a kitchen knife to stab him in the back twice before making a fatal blow to his chest. Police attended the scene and arrested Langley. She made a confession while sitting in the back of a police vehicle.
Langley, of Wilsons Lane, East Farleigh, was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place. She denied murdering Mr Bryant but pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon. Langley was convicted of the murder at Maidstone Crown Court on May 1 2024. She was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years before being able to be considered for parole on May 30 2024.
