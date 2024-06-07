Woman crushed by barrier and car stuck on tracks in life-threatening level crossing incidents caught on CCTV
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking CCTV video shows the moment a level crossing barrier came down on a woman’s head - temporarily trapping her underneath.
Two women can be seen running across railway tracks as the barriers begin to close for an approaching train to pass through. One of the women is seen passing the barrier just in time, however, on the other side, the closing barrier hits the other woman on the head, causing her to fall underneath it.
Another alarming video shows a car becoming trapped on a crossing when the barriers close on one side and then the other, leaving them stuck on the tracks. Another clip shows a barrier closing on a cyclist and knocking them off their bike. Other videos show large vehicles catching and breaking barriers - with one barrier left lying on the tracks.
Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) released the footage of the incidents in Ireland on International Level Crossing Day (June 6) as part of an appeal for renewed vigilance at level crossings from road users. They say there have been 28 incidents or near misses recorded at level crossings on the network so far this year.
Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, said: “In recent months, we have had a number of very worrying incidents and level crossings and we would appeal to all road users to obey the rules of the roads at level crossings. They are for everyone’s safety.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.