Need some fresh air and a walk after indulging on Christmas Day? Luckily, Merseyside is filled with beautiful beaches, trails and parks to visit this Boxing Day.
From Sefton Park to Crosby Beach, thesel locations are perfect for enjoying the fresh winter sun - and getting a bit of exercise before finishing off your Christmas left overs.
Formby Red Squirrel Park
The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete.
Sefton Coastal Path via Crosby Beach
Take a walk from Waterloo to Hightown, following Sefton Coastal Path. The route is around four miles, and takes you along Crosby Beach.
West Kirby Marine Lake
West Kirby Marine Lake is a perfect and easy circular walking trail, on level ground. In winter, the wind can be chilly so wrap up warm and prepare for gorgeus views of the Welsh Hills.
Calderstones Park
This idyllic park is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas. The stunning 94-acre family park has a lake, play area and botanical gardens.
New Brighton Promenade
New Brighton’s promenade miles of amazing views, as well as a lovely beach and the UK’s longest promenade. Stop off in the town centre and explore the local offerings and continue the beautiful coastal walk.
Sefton Park
This magnificent 235 acre park is a Grade 1 historic park, with several routes to explore. There is a huge lake, coffee shop and of course the iconic Palm House. Wrap up warm and stroll along one of Liverpool’s most beautiful parks.
Otterspool Promenade
Enjoy beautiful views of the River Mersey as you walk along the quiet and calm promenade, away from the hustle and bussle of the city centre.
Childwall Woods
This lovely woodland area is a hidden gem, located in the centre of childwall. Explore the woodland or take the kids on one of the nature trails.
Royal Albert Dock
Talk a walk around the Royal Albert Dock and take in the city’s beautiful architecture and views. This time of year, there is also a range of Christmas lights to admire.
Birkenhead Park
Birkenhead Park is a beautiful green space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park.