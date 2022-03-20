If you are looking for a springtime day out that does not break the bank, try out a few of these trails for fresh air and beautiful views of Liverpool.

People across Liverpool will be desperate to enjoy some fresh springtime weather after being cooped up inside during a miserable and chilly winter.

Luckily for them, Merseyside is a beautiful region that has calming walks perfect for the spring right on their doorstep - especially for the Easter holidays .

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are after a gentle stroll with the family, a hard-hitting hike to appreciate scenic views, or a tour of some marvellous coasts and locales - Liverpool has something for everyone.

Sefton Park

This magnificent 235 acre park situated in the Sefton district of Liverpool is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments.

Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly stunning in the spring.

Sefton Park, Liverpool, L17

Otterspool Park

Not only is Otterspool Park the perfect place for a springtime wander, but it is also a popular destination for family days out - whether it be a picnic or kids enjoying the skate park and adventure centre.

Enjoy the remarkable views of Wirral from across the River Mersey as you walk your dog, cycle your bike or fly a kite - the options are endless and wonderful.

Open every day all year round, but the facilities within and around the promenade operate at differing hours.

Otterspool Drive, Liverpool, L17 5AL

Crosby Coastal Park

If you are looking for a springtime walk across a sandy and rocky beach, Crosby Coastal Park is the destination for you.

Go for a wander from Formby to Crosby and explore the coast surrounded by wildlife - perfect for bird watching.

You can visit whenever as access to the beach and trail are open everyday all year round.

12 Marmion Road, Waterloo, Liverpool, L22 8QA

Woolton Woods and Camphill

A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills.

Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land.

The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

103 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool, L25 7TX

Speke Hall

The gardens of this Tudor manor house are usually laced with colourful flowers during the springtime.

Surrounded by a green oasis, this trail is family and dog friendly and there is so much to do and explore.

You can even go inside the manor and unravel its five centuries of history, but only from Wednesday and Sunday (12:30 pm - 5 pm).

The Walk, Speke, Liverpool, L24 1XD

Storeton Woods Trail

A woodland walk with wonderful scenery, this stunning trail enriched with greenery is only a short drive (20 minutes est) away.

Not only is this place a haven for wildlife, this is a popular destination for all ages, dog walkers and horse riders.

Storeton Woods, Birkenhead, Wirral, near CH63 8PN

Upton Meadow

Within the area of Upton in the Wirral, this Woodlands Trust trail boasts numerous ecologically important habitats to monitor.

The Upton Meadow is a delicate grassland that has parking nearby and is open to the public 24 hours a day.

Wirral, CH49 2RJ

Formby Pinewoods

Home to the rare red squirrel, Formby Pinewoods would be a superb springtime stroll.

Suitable for everyone, you can venture through the calming pine woodlands of this National Trust trail whenever you please.

Formby, Liverpool, L37 1QN

Burton Mere Wetlands

This nature reserve is not only perfect for bird watching, but is often embroidered with beautiful blue bells in the springtime.

Burton Mere Wetlands straddles the border between England and Wales and is enriched with wildlife such as swallows, swifts and egrets.

Make sure to check through its official website to purchase tickets and check opening times before visiting.

Puddington Lane, Burton, Neston, CH64 5SF

Murdishaw Wood and Valley

This perfect trail for the spring is a semi-natural ancient woodland that is waiting to be explored.

Established within the outskirts of Runcorn, the grounds are covered with special flora, connecting to the Murdishaw Valley to create a nature reserve.