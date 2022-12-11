Register
10 best winter walks near Liverpool: best local trails near me - from Sefton Park to Crosby’s coast

Enjoy the fresh winter sun and take in Merseyside’s most beautiful views.

By Emma Dukes
2 hours ago

Christmas is coming and money is tight but luckily Merseyside is home to some of the most beautiful parks, beaches and walking trails England has to offer.

From Sefton Park to Crosby Beach, these free walking trails are perfect for enjoying the fresh winter sun - and maybe even snow.

Formby Red Squirrel Park

    You might even see some rare red squirrels. Image Pavol Buryak/Adobe

    Just short drive or train from Liverpool, Formby is the perfect place for a winter walk. The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete.

    Sefton Coastal Path via Crosby Beach

    Walk from Waterloo to Hightown via Crosby Beach for beautiful views. Image: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

    Take a walk from Waterloo to Hightown, following Sefton Coastal Path. The route is around four miles, and takes you along Crosby Beach. Hightown has some lovely coffee shops to visit once you arrive.

    West Kirby Marine Lake

    The sun sets over the lake. Image: Wikimedia

    West Kirby Marine Lake is a perfect and easy circular walking trail, on level ground. In winter, the wind can be chilly so wrap up warm and prepare for gorgeus views of the Welsh Hills.

    Calderstones Park

    The entrance to the popular Liverpool park. Image: Wikimedia

    This idyllic park is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas. The stunning 94-acre family park has a lake, play area and botanical gardens.

    New Brighton Promenade

    Beautiful views of Liverpool from New Brighton prom. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty

    New Brighton’s promenade miles of amazing views, as well as a lovely beach and the UK’s longest promenade. Stop off in the town centre and explore the local offerings and continue the beautiful coastal walk.

    Sefton Park

    Sefton Park is perfect for family walks. Image: Wikimedia

    This magnificent 235 acre park is a Grade 1 historic park, with several routes to explore. There is a huge lake, coffee shop and of course the iconic Palm House. Wrap up warm and stroll along one of Liverpool’s most beautiful parks.

    Otterspool Promenade

    The promenade has lovely views of Wirral. Image: Wikimedia

    Enjoy beautiful views of the River Mersey as you walk along the quiet and calm promenade, away from the hustle and bussle of the city centre.

    Childwall Woods

    Childwall Woods is a hidden gem. Image: Wikimedia

    This lovely woodland area is a hidden gem, located in the centre of childwall. Explore the woodland or take the kids on one of the nature trails.

    Royal Albert Dock

    The docks are perfect for winter walks. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

    Talk a walk around the Royal Albert Dock and take in the city’s beautiful architecture and views. You can even stop off at one of the local independent cafes or have a quick free visit to the Tate gallery.

    Birkenhead Park

    A couple walk their dog through a snow-covered Birkenhead Park. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty

    Birkenhead Park is a beautiful green space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park.