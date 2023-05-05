Liverpool is the place to be right now, with many incredible things to do and see.
Britain’s first coronation ceremony in 70 years takes place on Saturday (May 6) and people around the world will be celebrating the momentus occassion.
However, not everyone is a royal family fanatic and might want to avoid the event altogether. But, if you’re not planning on attending a street party or watching the blanket coverage on your telly, what else can you do this weekend to have fun?
We’ve got 11 ideas for alternative activities, including visiting wonderful art displays or treating yourself to a local pint in our beautiful city.
1. Visit the Floating Earth
Head to the Royal Albert Dock and view Luke Jerram’s incredible Floating Earth display. Visitors can view the amazing installation every day from 12-10pm for free, alongside a soundscape by Dan Jones. It is truly worth a visit! Photo: Mark McNulty
2. Retail therapy
New shops are constantly appearing around Liverpool ONE, so why not go window shopping or treat yourself? New stores include On and the new Bean coffee shop. Photo: Emma Dukes
3. Go to a museum
National Museums Liverpool have a number of free exhibitions to visit, including the Eurovision Walk of Fame. Why not go explore Liverpool’s history or learn more about Eurovision? Photo: Adobe
4. See the Soloveiko Songbird trail
Liverpool city centre is currently home to 12 beautiful songbirds, each sharing stories and songs about Ukraine. The giant songbirds are available to see 24/7 but will have sound and illumination between 10am-9pm. Photo: Emma Dukes