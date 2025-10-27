13 family-friendly gems and things to do in Liverpool this October half-term

3 . Channel your inner Bake Off star

The Big Bakes has just opened The Big Liverpool Bake at 60 Old Hall Street, promising an immersive experience suitable for all - whether you’re a seasoned baker or can barely make a cuppa. Guests bake in pairs, and have 90 minutes on the clock to bake, decorate and see one winning team crowned the winners. The baking marquee is fully decked out with 12 baking stations, and each month there will be a new theme with all the ingredients, equipment and recipe instructions laid out ready for you. Children must be supervised by a responsible adult when using ovens, hobs, or other equipment. | The Big Bakes