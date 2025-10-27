13 family-friendly gems and things to do in Liverpool this October half-term

The October half-term is almost here and parents across Liverpool and Merseyside will be hoping to spend some quality time with their children. But with a whole week off school, it can be tricky to find family-friends things to do.
With this in mind, we have put together a guide filled with our top suggestions for family fun - from Halloween-themed activities to attractions that are wonderful all year round.
Take a look at the gallery below to see 13 fun things to do with the kids in and around Liverpool this half-term, including a cosy outdoor cinema, the iconic River of Light and the chance to pretend you’re a Bake Off star.
1. Explore the River of Light
River of Light is back for 2025 with ten new installations - and it's free to explore. The 3km trail is based along Liverpool's waterfront and is perfect for the whole family. The attractions are lit up between 5.00pm and 9.00pm until November 6. | Emma Dukes
2. Splash down in Liverpool
Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours reimagined the land and water tour, with purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience. Customers are guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall. | Emily Bonner
3. Channel your inner Bake Off star
The Big Bakes has just opened The Big Liverpool Bake at 60 Old Hall Street, promising an immersive experience suitable for all - whether you’re a seasoned baker or can barely make a cuppa. Guests bake in pairs, and have 90 minutes on the clock to bake, decorate and see one winning team crowned the winners. The baking marquee is fully decked out with 12 baking stations, and each month there will be a new theme with all the ingredients, equipment and recipe instructions laid out ready for you. Children must be supervised by a responsible adult when using ovens, hobs, or other equipment. | The Big Bakes
4. Explore Liverpool's immersive museum
The Quirky Quarter is an immersive museum on Duke Street, with surreal exhibits and optical illusions. Expect puzzling challenges and tons of great photo opportunities. | Local TV