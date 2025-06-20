The Liverpool International Tennis Tournament is back for three days of brilliant tennis.

The largest tennis exhibition in Europe, the event is a warm up to Wimbledon and has welcomed huge names such as Novak Djokovic, David Ferrer, Marat Safin, Caroline Wozniacki, and Martina Hingis.

Held at Liverpool Cricket Club in Aigburth, the tournament began on Thursday (June 19) and runs until Saturday (June 21). Day one saw wins from Patricia Tig (Romania), Patrick Brady (GB) and Victor Durasovic (Norway), as glorious sun shone on Liverpool.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some great snaps of day one.

1 . Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025 Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025. | Ian Fairbrother

2 . Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025 Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025. | Ian Fairbrother

3 . Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025 Liverpool International Tennis Tournament 2025. | Ian Fairbrother