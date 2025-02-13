Things to do Liverpool: 17 family-friendly gems and activities to discover this February half term

Explore Liverpool and Merseyside's best family-friendly activities and hidden gems this February half term with our comprehensive guide.

Half term is almost here and parents across Liverpool and Merseyside will be hoping to spend some quality time with their children. But with a whole week off school, it can be tricky to find family-friends things to do.

To help, we have put together our guide to February half term in and around the city, exploring the best gems for a family day out and the special events taking place throughout the week - many of which are free.

Our guide includes free petting farms, educational activities, a special fire and light display and more. Take a look at the gallery below to discover 17 wonderful family-friendly things to do.

1. Fiesta of Fire, Liverpool

The electrifying Fiesta of Fire event will return to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock this half-term. Taking place from February 15-22, the free fire and light spectacle will offer unmissable performances and thrilling experiences on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, with fire shows, flaming sword fights and a thrilling fire walk. | Royal Albert Dock

2. Paddington Bear, Liverpool

Everyone’s favourite bear has taken a seat at Liverpool ONE as part of Paddington Visits, a trial of Paddington statues across the UK. Fans, friends, and family can step into Mr. Gruber’s shoes, sit with Paddington for a spot of tea, a sandwich or two, or even write a postcard to Aunt Lucy! Find him on College Lane, near Waterstones. | Liverpool ONE

3. Rice Lane City Farm

Rice Lane City Farm is a free to visit farm at the site of the old Walton cemetery. There are tons of farmyard animals to see, as well as wildlife, and it is a whopping 24 acres. | Sue Adair via Wikimedia

4. Eureka Science + Discovery Museum, Wirral

Located at Seacombe Ferry Terminal on Wirral,  Eureka! Science + Discovery is designed for children and young people up to 14 years to discover how Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics influence and shape their lives. It's perfect for an educational, fun day out. | LTV

